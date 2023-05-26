Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,426. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

