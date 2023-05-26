Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 8.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.03. 2,121,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

