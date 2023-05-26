WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Plans Dividend of $0.03

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBIG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Get WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.