Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998,362 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.20% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $46,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $12,294,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $437,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

WBD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,689,514. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

