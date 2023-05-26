Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and $1.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,578,139 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

