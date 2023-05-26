Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.44 billion-$157.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.21 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.50. 2,828,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,239. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

