Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Down 77.0% in May

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

UMMA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 5,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

