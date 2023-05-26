Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,101 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,430. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $96.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

