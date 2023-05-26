Wade G W & Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 518,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 2,022,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,318. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.