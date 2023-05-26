Wade G W & Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 11,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,800,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $286.76. The stock had a trading volume of 486,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,591. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.20. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.