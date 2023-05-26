Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 175,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

