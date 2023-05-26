Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 144,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 882,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 260,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,164. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.