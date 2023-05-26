Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.01 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $101.01 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00013912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.08 or 1.00032792 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

