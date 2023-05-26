VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.87 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $49.87 million and approximately $574.11 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,794.88 or 0.99904141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01890188 USD and is up 33.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $779.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.