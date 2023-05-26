VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.70.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

