Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.55. Vitru shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 3,620 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitru presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Vitru Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

