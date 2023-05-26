Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,546. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

