Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

VGI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 17,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,363. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

