Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

