Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.88. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 8,417,462 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 16.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the first quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

