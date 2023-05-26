View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) CEO Acquires $11,392.32 in Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri purchased 47,468 shares of View stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $11,392.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,943 shares in the company, valued at $94,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

View Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of View

About View

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of View in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.