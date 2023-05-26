Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VERX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 510,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,037. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,947,785 shares of company stock worth $35,002,017. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

