Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008102 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

