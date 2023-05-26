Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.57 million and $2.20 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02210005 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,075,918.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

