Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.62 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,455,271,864 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

