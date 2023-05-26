Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.81

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 15226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

Velan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.26.

Velan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Velan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

