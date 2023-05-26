Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $385.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,418. The firm has a market cap of $292.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

