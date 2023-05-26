Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,603. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.61 and its 200 day moving average is $368.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.