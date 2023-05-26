Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 607,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,878. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

