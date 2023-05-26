Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,161. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.