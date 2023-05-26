Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 70,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.19. 264,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,298. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

