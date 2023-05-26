Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 3,003,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

