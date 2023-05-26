VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading Down 0.1%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.28 and last traded at $164.72. Approximately 3,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.96.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,028,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2,298.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 56,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,034,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

