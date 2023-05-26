VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.89 and last traded at $76.92. Approximately 127,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 150,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
