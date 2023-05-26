Vai (VAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,219.55

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.77 million and $3,219.55 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

