UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.55

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $30.00. UTG shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

UTG Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

