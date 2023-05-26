USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Hits $586,936.74 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.13 million and $586,936.74 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00423319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00120913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

