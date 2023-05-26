US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of US Nuclear stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. 5,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.31.
About US Nuclear
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.