US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of US Nuclear stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. 5,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.31.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

