Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 3,153 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of UPST traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,741. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

