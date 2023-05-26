Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 3,153 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Upstart Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of UPST traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,741. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
