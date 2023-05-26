United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 80.6% in May

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $63,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $111.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBFO. TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

