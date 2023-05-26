United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.99. 852,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,219. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $181.34. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.