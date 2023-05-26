Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 1,368.4% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 1,368.4% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.89.
