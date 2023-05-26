Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 1,368.4% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 1,368.4% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.