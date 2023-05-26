Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 29,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Further Reading

