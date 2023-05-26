Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Stock Down 2.8 %

TRMR stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.20 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

