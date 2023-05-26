Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.29 on Friday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,893,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 761,275 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.