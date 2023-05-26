TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.20

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.20 and traded as high as C$13.28. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 211,389 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.702439 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

