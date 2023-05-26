Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $940.78

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.78 ($11.70) and traded as low as GBX 940.50 ($11.70). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.82), with a volume of 28,586 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.79) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 932.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.73. The stock has a market cap of £279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,687.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

Tracsis Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.