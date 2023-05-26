Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 82,914 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.67.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,757,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

