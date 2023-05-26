Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$78.29. 2,191,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

