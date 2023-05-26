Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.81 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and approximately $12.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.39 or 1.00040004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92356607 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $9,691,076.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

